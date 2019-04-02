Avengers: Endgame: AR Rahman’s Hindi anthem for Marvel movies released

Mumbai: The Hindi anthem for Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, sung and composed by music maestro AR Rahman, has been released.

Avengers: Endgame is the much-awaited finale of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 22 film saga. The movie will show Captain Marvel joining the team of surviving Avengers to protect the universe from Thanos.

Marvel India and AR Rahman took shared the music video on social media.

Here’s something special for all you amazing Marvel India fans! Presenting the #MarvelAnthem created by the maestro @arrahman.@Russo_Brothers https://t.co/cu6Z5I4LyE — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) April 1, 2019



The Marvel theme song is the perfect tribute to Avengers: Endgame and begins with glimpses of how the world was cast into Thanos’ dark shadow in the last Avengers movie Infinity War. Just when snippets of Thanos wiping out the planet with the snap of his finger makes you morose, Rahman sings out: “Roke na rukenge aaj toh yaara… Taiyaar ho!” which resonates the Avengers’ resolution to take down Thanos – “Whatever it takes.”

The second half of the song is a collage of powerful moments from the Avengers: Endgame with the core team – Captain America, Iron Man, Hawkeye, Thor and Black Widow – making appearances in their new white suits (a glimpse of which was also there in the trailer).

Notably, the film will feature Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Dr Banner aka The Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie is slated to release in India on April 26.