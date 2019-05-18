Autorickshaw driver held for stealing relief of Cyclone Fani-hit people

Banki: While State government is trying to make relief materials available to all the Cyclone Fani affected people, cops arrested a person from Bilipada village in Banki for allegedly stealing relief.

According to sources, locals of Sahadabad village detain autorickshaw transporting nearly five quintals of rice from Bilipada village in Banki. During the search, residents found gunny bags with the branding of Odisha State Supply Corporation were found in the vehicle.

Following the incident, the irate locals alleging embezzlement stated that more rice meant for relief are stashed up at the accused driver’s house.

On being informed, police reached the spot and took the accused autorickshaw driver into custody.

While a case regarding the incident has been registered by the police, a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, sources said.