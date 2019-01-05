Auto-rickshaw overturns in Nabarangpur; 1 killed, 10 hurt

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Auto-rickshaw overturns
Representational image
6

Nabarangpur: One person was killed while 10 others were injured after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned and fell into a gorge near Kuamba village in Nabarangpur district.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at Chandahandi hospital.

Related Posts

Death threat to Nayagarh village sarpanch

Bird census in Chilika; Visible rise in bird population

Vyasa Kabi Fakir Mohan Bhasa Samman Announced

According to sources, the auto-rickshaw carrying around 25 labourers from Kuamba village when the driver lost control over the wheels and overturned. The vehicle plunged into a ghati near the village.

The locals immediately carried a rescue operation. Police reached the spot and admitted the injured persons to the hospital.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.