Auto-rickshaw overturns in Nabarangpur; 1 killed, 10 hurt

Nabarangpur: One person was killed while 10 others were injured after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned and fell into a gorge near Kuamba village in Nabarangpur district.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at Chandahandi hospital.

According to sources, the auto-rickshaw carrying around 25 labourers from Kuamba village when the driver lost control over the wheels and overturned. The vehicle plunged into a ghati near the village.

The locals immediately carried a rescue operation. Police reached the spot and admitted the injured persons to the hospital.