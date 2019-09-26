Auto-rickshaw Driver Found Dead Near Bhubaneswar Rly Station

Bhubaneswar: The Government Railway Police (GRP) have recovered the body of an autorickshaw driver from near Bhubaneswar railway station late on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Kabichandra Nayak, a native of Odagaon village in Nayagarh district.

The matter came to light after some auto drivers spotted Nayak sleeping inside his auto rickshaw for a long time. Suspecting something fishy they informed the matter to GRP personnel.

GRP personnel reached the spot and rushed Nayak to Capital hospital here, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Though the exact reason behind the death of Nayak is unclear, it is suspected that he died due to cardiac arrest.

“The exact reason behind the death of the deceased will be known once the post-mortem report is received,” said GRP Inspector Bharat Sahu.