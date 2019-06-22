Australian students from Centurion University join Monks, Caves & Kings

Bhubaneswar: Eleven Australian students from city-based Centurion University joined the 73rd Monks, Caves and Kings heritage trail today at the Twin Hills of Khandagiri and Udayagiri.

The students, currently doing internship at Centurion, termed the experience as extraordinary and beautiful.

Lisa, a member of the Australian team said “really an interesting walk. I loved the explanation of the art panels. The entire monument was so serene and beautiful.’’

Another student Irena said echoed similar reaction and said “the walk was very insightful and scenic.’’

The walk began in front of the facade of the Udayagiri Hill and continued through the various caves. The visitors were fascinated by the story of the legendary emperor Kharavela and the sculpture panels along the caves.

Srijat Mishra, a local citizen was really impressed with the walk “I have been staying here in the city for last 40 years, but I never knew so much on the Twin Hills of Udayagiri and Khandagiri, their caves and the tales associated with the great emperors of the Kalingan Empire. The Ekamra Walks and the De Tour people are really doing a great job,’’ he said.

Milind Ruikar, a senior banker from SBI, Mumbai came and joined the Monks Caves and Kings trail with his friend from the city Dhruba Bal. “I enjoyed the walk very much and was really happy to know the rich history and heritage of the caves. I came here as my friend, also from SBI, Bhubaneswar requested me to join the event,’’ he added.

Dhruba, a regular with Ekamra Walks said “I had been to the Old Town Circuit on a number of occasions, but today’s trail at the Twin Hills was a lovely experience.’’

Before the walk commenced the guests were presented with souvenirs that represented the distinct “Pattachitra’’ style of painting and our local heritage motifs. The guests loved these intricately designed postcards, bookmarks, stickers and organic pens containing seeds of various fruit and flower bearing trees. The overcast sky and a swarm of winged ants (jhadi poka) added a magical touch to the walk.