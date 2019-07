Melbourne: The Indian pair of G. Sathiyan and Anthony Amalraj won a bronze medal in the men’s doubles of the World Tour Platinum Australian Open in Geelong near Melbourne on Friday.

This was the first-ever medal for India in the Australian Open.

The Indian pair went down 12-14, 9-11, 8-11 to the top-seeded Korean pair of Jeoung Youngsik and Lee Sangsu in the semifinals.

The Indian pair tried their level best but the Korean pair could not be pinned down despite being extended in the first game.