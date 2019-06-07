Australian bowler Adam Zampa reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

London: Australian bowler Adam Zampa on Friday reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during a match against West Indies in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019.

Zampa was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using audible obscenities in an international match. In addition to the formal warning, one demerit point has been added to Zampa’s disciplinary record.

The incident occurred at the end of the 29th over of the West Indies innings when Zampa was heard using an audible obscenity by the umpires.

Zampa admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth official S Ravi levelled the charges.

According to ICC rules, when a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

Demerit Points to remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel’s disciplinary record for a period of twenty-four (24) months from their imposition following which they will be expunged.