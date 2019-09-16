Australian batsman Steve Smith tops ICC rankings, Virat holds 2nd place

New Delhi: Australian batsman Steve Smith topped the ICC Test Player Rankings while skipper Virat Kohli has been placed second in the list.

As per the rankings, Smith’s score helped him remain 34 points ahead of Virat Kohli with 937 rating points, an incredible effort since he started the series in fourth position with 857 points before his surge that came courtesy 774 runs in four Tests.

<>

Steve Smith and Pat Cummins retain the top spots in @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings. Huge gains for other #Ashes participants. Details 👇 https://t.co/5wV6SJXEsf — ICC (@ICC) September 16, 2019

</>

On the other hand, fast bowler Pat Cummins retained the first position as he enjoys a lead of 57 points over second-placed Kagiso Rabada after finishing as the top wicket-taker with 29 scalps.

David Warner has lost seven places after the Test to finish in 24th position among batsmen. He slid 19 places during the five matches with a tally of 95 runs in 10 innings, starting the series in fifth position. Josh Hazlewood has dropped from 12th to eighth after briefly making the top-10 among bowlers.

For England, fast bowler Jofra Archer has moved into the top 40 for the first time after grabbing six first-innings wickets while left-arm seamer Sam Curran has gained six slots to reach 65th position with three wickets.