Auspicious ‘Maha Saptami’ today, pandal-hopping begins

pragativadinewsservice
Maha Saptami
7

Cuttack: ‘Maha Saptami’ (seventh day of the 10-day festival) is being celebrated at Durga Puja pandals across the State today.

Special puja along with ‘Chakhyu Dana’ of the Goddess was performed after which the face of the idol was unveiled at the pandals amid the blowing of conchs and chanting of shlokas. Other rituals will continue throughout the day.

Visitors have been thronging the pandals since morning to get the first glimpse of Maa Durga.

At shrines across the State, the ‘Maha Ashtami’ puja was conducted. Besides, dandiya dance and Garba raas were performed at several places on the occasion of Navaratri.

The Sasthi Puja (6th day) rituals like ‘Bilwa Barana’ were performed at the pandals yesterday.

Tableaus and gold and silver-adorned idols of the Goddess are the biggest draw among visitors in Cuttack.

