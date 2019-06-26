Audio clip of terrorists reveals Pak agenda in Kashmir

New Delhi: Audio clip of an alleged conversation between two terrorists has revealed that Pakistan collect funds for terror financing in the name of Kashmir.

According to reports, an audio clip of the conversation between slain Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Abu Dujana and Hizbul Mujahideen commander Zakir Musa has revealed that the two were discussing how pro-Pakistani terrorists in Kashmir have an agenda to establish Islamic Law in Kashmir.

In the audio conversation Zakir Musa was saying how the money collected is actually used to buy arms and ammunition to wage terror in the Valley.

Zakir Musa, who had become the successor of slain Burhan Wani in the Valley and was the chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind which had affiliations with Al-Qaeda.

He was killed in an encounter with security forces in a village in Tral in South Kashmir in May. His encounter had sparked protests in Shopian, Pulwama, Awantipora and downtown Srinagar.

Abu Dujana, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, was killed in an encounter in Pulwama in south Kashmir in July last year.