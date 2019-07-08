Attack on SVNIRTAR director: Five including prime accused held

Cuttack: Olatpur police arrested five persons including the prime accused in connection with attack on Dr Shakti Prasad Das, Director of Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR).

The accused are identified as Laxmidhar Mallick, a canteen staffer of SVNIRTAR, Brahmananda Bhoi, Basir Khan, Ayub Khan and Sayed Sadam. Mallick is the mastermind of the attack, the police said.

On July 3, Das was returning from the institute to his residence in the official car at about 5.30 pm when two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons threw a brick at his vehicle on Phulanakhara-Niali State Highway near Kuanrpur. The miscreants later hit him on the head with a hard object.

Sensing a threat to Das’s life, the driver diverted the vehicle immediately and drove it to Olatpur police station. A country-made pistol has been recovered from the car.

Notably, Das had been receiving threats soon after assuming charge as Director of the Central government institute in 2016. The miscreants had sent 13 threat letters to his official address by registered post.

In the last two letters, Das had been threatened to either leave the post of Director or face the consequence following which he had also filed an FIR with Olatpur police station.