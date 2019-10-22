Attack on forest personnel in Athagarh: Prime accused nabbed

Attack on forest personnel
Athagarh: Police on Tuesday arrested prime accused in connection with attack on forest department personnel near Mahalaxmipur forest of Athagarh in Cuttack district on Monday.

The arrested has been identified as Hrudananda Behera.

According to sources, following a tip-off about a huge cache of wood charcoal at the house of the accused, four forest personnel including Khuntuni Range Officer conducted a raid. During the raid, Behera along with some other persons opposed the search operation and had thrashed them. Besides, the miscreants had also ransacked two vehicles of the forest department.

A complaint in this regard was lodged at the police station. Based, on the complaint, police today arrested Behera. Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to nab other accused persons.

