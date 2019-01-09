Attack on cricketer Sarita Meher’s house: 10 including eight women held

Bolangir: Town police on Wednesday arrested 10 persons including eight women in connection with the attack on cricketer Sarita Meher’s house here on January 5.

The suspects were arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Sarita’s family members. Reportedly, Bolangir SP has reached the village to initiate a probe into the matter.

According to sources, some persons barged into the cricketer’s house and resorted to vandalism. Besides, they also manhandled Sarita’s father and brother.

Following this, they had lodged a complaint with the local police. However, the reason behind the attack is yet to be known, sources said.