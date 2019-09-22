ATS nabs Al Qaeda terrorist Kalimuddin Mujahiri in Jharkhand

ATS nabs Al Qaeda terrorist
Ranchi: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Al Qaeda terrorist Mohamad Kalimuddin Mujahiri in Jharkhand, according to reports.

The reports said Kalimuddin is most wanted terrorist of Al Qaeda. He was arrested from Tatanagar railway station.

Police sources said Kalimuddin was preparing and motivating the youths for jehad in the Indian subcontinent.

M.L. Meena, Additional Director General of Police (Operation),told reporters on Sunday that he used to send the fresh recruits to Pakistan for training.

Police sources said Kalimuddin is a resident of Jamshedpur was absconding for past three years. “His associates Mohamad Abdul Rahman Ali alias Haider alias Katki, Abdul Sami alias Ujjair alias Hasan are lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi,” Meena said.

