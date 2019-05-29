ATM cash van loot in Khurda: Begunia Police arrests five

Khurda: Beguni Police today claimed to have zeroed in on all the persons involved in ATM cash van loot incident, which took place on Gediapalli-Gobindpur road here on May 12.

The arrested persons have been identified as Pintu Majhi (25) of Begunia, Umesh Sahu (23) of Kaipadar village, Subrat Kumar Pradhan (28) of Khandapad in Nayagarh district, Pitamber Pradhan (33) and Mithun Behera (23).

Among the arrested persons, accused Pintu and Umesh were arrested after getting injured during police firing on May 18, informed DSP Om Prakash Patra during a press meet at the office of SDPO today.

According to reports, the accused persons looted cash after hurling bombs at an ATM cash van of a private finance company on Gediapalli-Gobindpur road under Begunia Police limits in Khurda district on May 12. The van driver Laxmidhar Pradhan and a security guard suffered critical injuries in the attack.

Following the loot, Begunia Police had launched a manhunt to nab the assailants. During the investigation, the cops first apprehended Pintu and Umesh after a gunfight near Kalachua Mundia on May 18. Both the accused and one police personnel sustained bullet injuries during the face-off.

After getting discharged from the hospital, the accused duo revealed the names of others, following which police managed to nab the other three persons– Subrat, Pitamber and Mithun– involved in the ATM cash van loot case.

DSP Patra further informed that several criminal cases are pending against the arrested five persons in Khurda, Nayagarh and Cuttack police stations. All the accused persons have been forwarded to the court today, he added.