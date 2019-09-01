At least 60 killed in Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen

Yemen: At least 60 persons died and 50 others were injured after the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels bombed a detention centre in the southwestern province of Dhamar today

The rebels’ health ministry said, the airstrikes targeted a university in the city of Dhamar, which the Houthis use as a detention centre.

Dhamar is located around 100 kilometres, south of the capital Sanaa. The centre is one of the dozens of detention centres run by the Houthis in areas under their control in the conflict-weary country.

The strike occurred as Sweden’s foreign minister was holding talks in Jordan, part of her attempt to relaunch talks between President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s government and the Houthis and break the war’s long stalemate.

The Saudi-led coalition said it had hit a Houthi military facility used as storages for drones and missiles in Dhamar, in accordance with international humanitarian law. It said all precautionary measures were taken to protect civilians.

The attack was the deadliest so far this year by the coalition, which has faced international criticism for airstrikes that have killed civilians and hit non-military targets.