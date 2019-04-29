At large for 23 yrs, rape accused arrested in Cuttack

Cuttack: A rape accuse absconding for 23 years has been arrested by the Police from Daraghabazar area in Cuttack city. The accused was identified as Yakub Khan (46).

According to the police report, Yakub in the year 1996, while staying at Kendrapara, had abducted a minor girl and raped her. A complaint of which had also been lodged by the victims’ family members with the police.

Yakub, soon after the incident, had fled from the area following which Kendrapara police failed to nab him at that time. Besides, a warrant was also issued against Yakub.

However, Daraghabazar police, following a tip-off, raided his house at the same area and apprehended him.