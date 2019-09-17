ASTRA air-to-air missile successfully flight tested off Odisha coast

New Delhi: Air-to-Air missile, ASTRA, has been successfully flight tested on 16 September 2019 off the coast of Odisha. The missile was launched from Su-30 MKI as a part of User trials.

The live aerial target was engaged accurately demonstrating the capability of first indigenous air-to-air missile.

The mission profile was executed in a text book manner. Various Radars, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Sensors tracked the missile and confirmed its engagement with target.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and Air Force teams for the successful test.