Assistant sub-inspector suspended for rash driving in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: An Assistant sub-inspector has been placed under suspension after the SUV he was driving hit two persons in Udala area of Mayurbhanj district last night.

According to reports, the accused ASI, identified as Subhendu Behera, was returning home in his car last night. Meanwhile, he lost control over the vehicle and hit two motorcyclists injuring them critically.

The injured were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that Subhendu was driving the car recklessly under the influence of alcohol following which the accident took place.

Taking serious note of the report, the Mayurbhanj SP has suspended the accused ASI.