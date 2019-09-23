Assistant sub-inspector suspended for rash driving in Mayurbhanj

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Assistant sub-inspector suspended
0

Mayurbhanj: An Assistant sub-inspector has been placed under suspension after the SUV he was driving hit two persons in Udala area of Mayurbhanj district last night.

According to reports, the accused ASI, identified as Subhendu Behera, was returning home in his car last night. Meanwhile, he lost control over the vehicle and hit two motorcyclists injuring them critically.

Related Posts

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh launches 5-day protest opposing 100%…

Hindalco to Open Mini Science Laboratories in Schools at…

Pua Juintia being observed across western Odisha

The injured were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that Subhendu was driving the car recklessly under the influence of alcohol following which the accident took place.

Taking serious note of the report, the Mayurbhanj SP has suspended the accused ASI.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh launches 5-day protest opposing 100%…

Hindalco to Open Mini Science Laboratories in Schools at…

Pua Juintia being observed across western Odisha

1 of 1,862