Assistant Executive Engineer under scanner for amassing disproportionate assets

Baripada: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday raided houses and properties of an Assistant Executive Engineer of Micro-Irrigation department in Baripada on charges of amassing disproportionate assets.

The accused officer has been identified as Hrudeswar Behera.

Acting on the allegation against the engineer, a team of the anti-corruption wing on Thursday morning carried out simultaneous raids at five places including the office and properties belonging to him.

Raids are being conducted at his office in Baripada, his in-laws’ residences, his building in Bhubaneswar and parental house in Kaptipada area.

Sources said verification of several documents and papers relating to the incident is being carried out.

The raids were conducted following allegation against the accused officer for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.