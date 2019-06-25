Assistant Engineer under scanner for amassing disproportionate assets

Udala: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday raided houses and properties of an Assistant Engineer of Micro-Irrigation department in Udala on charges of amassing disproportionate assets.

The accused officer has been identified as Nilakantha Padhi.

Acting on the allegation against the engineer, a team of the anti-corruption wing carried out simultaneous raids at six places including the office and properties belonging to him.

Sources said verification of several documents and papers relating to the incident is being carried out.

The raids were conducted following allegation against the accused officer for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

