Assistant Commissioner Of Sales Tax Dept Caught Taking Bribe In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Vigilance sleuths today caught an Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Tax & GST department in Malkangiri while taking Rs 10,000 bribe from a businessman.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar Mallick.

According to reports, Mallick had demanded gratification of Rs 10,000 from one Manoj Kumar Debanath, proprietor of M/S Bholanath Bastralaya in Malkangiri for reactivating of his registration certificate. With no other options left, Debanath reported the matter to the Vigilance department and a trap was laid.

Today, at around 4:30 PM the accused was receiving the bribe amount from the complainant at his office chamber when officers of Koraput Vigilance Division conducted a raid and caught the accused official red-handed while receiving the bribe.