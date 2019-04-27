Assam police nabs Odisha youth for running online sex racket

Bhubaneswar: A youth from Odisha was on Saturday arrested by the crime branch of Assam police for allegedly running online sex racket.

The accused was identified as Dillip Sahu alias Rocky. He was involved in a sex racket operating from Parbati Guest House in Nayapalli area.

Earlier, the Assam police managed to arrest Rakesh, an associate of Dilip. However, Dilip had escaped the arrest. He was also wanted by Nayapalli police in connection with the running of the sex racket.

Notably, in May 2018, the Commissionerate Police had busted the sex racket being operated from Parbati Guest House in the capital city. Four customers and three pimps were arrested.

Three women, who were engaged in the flesh trade, were also rescued from the guesthouse. However, Dilip had managed to give the police a slip.