Assam not placed under Protected Area Category: Home Ministry

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has made it clear that Assam has not been put under the Protected Area category following publication of final NRC.

The Ministry said presently several states in North East are in Protected Area or Restricted Area categories. But visitors, including journalists, have to obtain permission before visiting such states.

The media reports claimed that all foreign journalists working in Assam were asked to leave the state. The report said a female journalist working with Associated Press (AP) was escorted by the Assam police to the airport and put on a flight to Delhi.

The Home Ministry rubbished it as a fake news saying no decision to put Assam under protected area category has been taken. There is no restrictions on foreign scribes entering Assam, it said.