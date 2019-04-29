ASO exam results out, 983 candidates selected for skill test

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Monday announced the results of the assistant section officer (ASO) (Group B) recruitment examinations.

As many as 983 candidates have passed the written examinations and provisionally selected for the skill test and verification of original certificates. The date of the skill test and certificate verification will be notified shortly, the OPSC said.

Notably, the OPSC had issued advertisement for the recruitment of 500 ASOs (Group B) under Odisha Secretariat Service. Earlier, the recruitment was scheduled to take place on December 23, 2018. However, the examination was later postponed to January 20, 2019.

