Asit Tripathy appointed new Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today named 1986-batch IAS officer Asit Kumar Tripathy as the new Chief Secretary of the state.

He is presently serving as the Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary and Chief Administrator KBK.

Born in Bolangir, Tripathy holds a degree in Master in Arts in Political Science and MPhil in LLB. Earlier, he has worked as energy secretary, Home Secretary.

Works Secretary 2002 batch IAS officer Krishan Kumar along with his duties has also been appointed Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

R Balakrishnan (Retd) will function as Chief Adviser to CMO with immediate effect.