Asian Wrestling C’ships: Bajrang Punia, Praveen Rana storm into final

Xi’an: Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Praveen Rana stormed into the final of their respective weight categories in the Asian Wrestling Championships here on Tuesday.

World No.1 Bajrang entered the final after defeating Uzbekistan’s Sirojiddin Khasanov with 12-1 score in the semifinals. He will clash with Sayatbek Okassov of Kazakhstan for top honours later in the day.

Earlier in the day, Bajrang overcame Peyman Biabani of Iran and Charles Fern of Sri Lanka in his previous rounds.

Parveen Rana also entered the final in the 79kg category after a 3-2 win over Kazakhstan’s Galymzhan Usserbayev. He will face Bahman Mohammad Teymouri of Iran in his gold-medal bout.

In the 57kg weight division, Ravi Kumar entered the bronze medal play-off round after winning his repechage against Chia Tso Liu of Taipei 4-0. Ravi will be up against Yuki Takahashi of Japan.