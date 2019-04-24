Asian Athletics C’ships: Swapna Burman, 4x400m mixed relay team win silver

Doha: Heptathlete Swapna Burman clinched silver at the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships at Doha in Qatar on Tuesday.

Despite a knee injury, Swapna aggregated a total of 5993 points to finish second behind Ekaterina Vornina (6198 points) of Uzbekistan.

The 4x400m mixed relay team also clinched a silver each while Sanjivani Jadhav won a bronze in 10000m race on the third day of the Asian Athletics Championships here Tuesday.

In the 4x4000m mixed relay team, which was introduced for the first time in this championship, the Indian quartet of Mohammed Anas, M R Poovamma, V K Vismaya, and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:16.47 to finish second, behind Bahrain.

The 22-year-old Sanjivani won the last medal of the day for India as she clocked a personal best time of 32 minutes 44.96 seconds to finish third behind Bahrain’s Shitaye Habtegebrel (31:15.62) and Japan’s Hitomi Niiya (31:22.63).