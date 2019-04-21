Asian Athletics C’ships: Odisha sprinter Dutee Chand sets new national record

Doha: Odisha sprinter Dutee Chand set a new national record in 100-metre category by completing the race in 11.28 seconds in the heat round of the ongoing 23rd Doha Asian Athletics Championship on Sunday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the sprint queen for her new record.

Congratulate ace sprinter Dutee Chand on breaking her own national record to qualify for women’s 100m semifinal in the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha. Best wishes. #OdishaForIndia #AAC2019 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 21, 2019



She broke her own national record as she qualified for the women’s 100m semifinal today. On the other hand, quartermiler M R Poovamma qualified for the final round clocking 52.46s.

Junior World champion and Asian Games silver medallist Hima Das failed to finish the women’s 400m semifinal after she suffered back pain. However, she was pulled out halfway through the race.

Muhammad Anas made into the semifinal round in the men’s 400m finishing third in his heats clocking 46.36s along with Arokia Rajiv, who moved up from fifth around the 200m mark to win his heat 46.25s.