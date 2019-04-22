Asian Athletics C’ships: Odisha sprinter Dutee Chand breaks her own record

Bhubaneswar: A day after Odia sprinter Dutee Chand set a new national record in the 100-metre race at the 23rd Doha Asian Athletics Championship, she broke her own record again today.

Dutee has clocked 11.28 seconds in the heats yesterday while she finished the race in 11.26 seconds to enter the finals on Monday.

Dutee who had become the first women athlete from the country after PT Usha to represent India at Summer Olympics in the 100-metre race in Rio in 2016 is also hopeful of making it into the next Olympics in 2020 at Tokyo. The final of the event will be held tonight.

