Asian Athletics C’ships: India with four medals on final day

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Asian Athletics C'ships
Doha: India clinched four medals, including a gold, on the final day of the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships at Doha in Qatar on Wednesday.

With this, India ended at the fourth spot in the medals tally with 3 Gold, 7 Silver and 7 Bronze. Bahrain topped the table with 11 Gold, 7 Silver and 4 Bronze. China was second with 10 Gold, 13 Silver and 7 Bronze, while Japan was third with 5 Gold, 4 Silver, and 9 Bronze.

PU Chitra defended her Women’s 1,500 metres Gold she had won in 2017, while Ajay Kumar Saroj in Men’s 1,500 metres and the Women’s 4×400 metres relay team clinched a silver each. Sprinter Dutee Chand added a bronze in Women’s 200 metres race.

In the Men’s 4×400 metres relay, India was initially declared to have won a Silver, but the jury later disqualified the team for impeding an athlete after protest by China. India filed an appeal against the jury’s decision but it was rejected.

