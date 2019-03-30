Asian Airgun Championships: Sarabjot Singh, Esha Singh win gold in junior Air Pistol

Taipei: Sarabjot Singh won the 10m Air Pistol men’s junior event and Esha Singh women’s junior event at the 12th Asian Airgun Championships in Taoyuan, Taipei.

Their victories bolstered India’s overall gold haul to eight at the end of day four of the shooting Championships.

Sarabjot also partnered Arjun Cheema and Vijayveer Sidhu to win the junior team gold. Sarabjot topped the qualifier with a score of 579 and then shot 237.8 in the final to beat Korean Kim Woojong, who shot 236.6. Esha also topped her qualifying round with a score of 576 in the junior women’s event and then shot 240.1 to win easily.

Korea’s Yun Seonjeong won silver with a score of 235, 5.1 behind Esha. Vijayveer won bronze with a score of 217.5, while Arjun Cheema, the third Indian in the final, finished fourth.

India have so far won eight gold, four silver and two bronze medals with two days of competition left. The Indian trio’s combined qualification total of 1718 was way ahead of Taipei’s 1699. It will be back to the senior shooters tomorrow as the Rifle exponents in the men and women categories line-up.