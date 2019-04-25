Asia Badminton C’ships: Sindhu, Saina & Sameer in pre-quarterfinal

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Asia Badminton C'ships
Wuhan: Ace shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma entered the pre-quarterfinal round after winning their opening matches at the ongoing Asia Badminton Championships in Wuhan on Wednesday.

However, Kidambi Srikanth suffered an early exit after losing 16-21, 20-22 to Indonesian shuttler Shesar Rhustavito in the first round of men’s singles.

Sindhu defeated World No 13 Sayaka Takahashi of Japan with 21-14, 21-7 scoreline while Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal beat her Chinese opponent Han Yue with 12-21, 21-11, 21-17 scoreline.

Sindhu will next face Choirunnisa of Indonesia and Saina will be up against World No 36 Korea’s Kim Ga Eun in the next round.

In the men’s singles, Sameer Verma smashed Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai to win the match 21-13, 17-21, 21-18. In the second round, Sameer will face Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus.

