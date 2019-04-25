Asia Badminton C’ship: Sindhu, Saina, Sameer Verma in quarterfinals

Wuhan: Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma won their respective women’s and men’s singles pre-quarterfinals at the Asia Badminton Championship here on Thursday.

Fourth-seeded Sindhu smashed Indonesia’s Choirunnisa with 21-15 21-19 scoreline while Saina Nehwal made a blazing entry into the quarter-finals with a win in last 16.

In the men’s singles, Sameer defeated Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus with 21-12 21-19 score.

The world number six Sindhu will next play the unseeded Cai Yanyan of China in the quarterfinals while Saina will be up against Japan’s world No.3 Akane Yamaguchi.

However, India’s mixed doubles pair of Utkarsh Arora and Karishma Wadkar crashed out in the second round after losing 21-10 21-15 to Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia.