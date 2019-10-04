ASI suspended for demanding eggs from complainant in Bolangir

Bolangir: Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Saintala PS, Jagdish Mahanand, has been placed under suspension today by Bolangir SP for allegedly demanding bribe from a complainant.

According to reports, under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative, officials had telephoned one, Ashish Sahu of the locality. During the collection of feedback, Sahu told the officials that ASI Jagdish Mahanand asked to bring eggs for him, before registering a case.

On September 12, Sahu had gone to Saintala police station to lodge an FIR on a local dispute. However, the ASI demanded him to bring eggs before registering the case.

Later, a senior police official was directed to probe into the matter. On the basis of the findings of the probe, the ASI was suspended today.