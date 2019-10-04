ASI suspended for demanding eggs from complainant in Bolangir

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
ASI suspended
11

Bolangir: Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Saintala PSJagdish Mahanand, has been placed under suspension today by Bolangir SP for allegedly demanding bribe from a complainant.

According to reports, under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative, officials had telephoned one, Ashish Sahu of the locality. During the collection of feedback, Sahu told the officials that ASI Jagdish Mahanand asked to bring eggs for him, before registering a case.

Related Posts

Elderly man beaten to death by son in Kendrapara village

Nagada Malnutrition: NHRC Seeks ATR From Odisha Govt Within…

Man awarded 10-yr jail for minor girl’s rape in Bhadrak

On September 12, Sahu had gone to Saintala police station to lodge an FIR on a local dispute. However, the ASI demanded him to bring eggs before registering the case.

Later, a senior police official was directed to probe into the matter. On the basis of the findings of the probe, the ASI was suspended today.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Elderly man beaten to death by son in Kendrapara village

Nagada Malnutrition: NHRC Seeks ATR From Odisha Govt Within…

Man awarded 10-yr jail for minor girl’s rape in Bhadrak

1 of 2,631