ASI DG urged to carry out repair & restoration of Lingaraj Temple

Bhubaneswar: Taking serious note of cracks developed on Dadhinauti of Lingaraj Temple, Odisha Endowment Commissioner on Thursday urged Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) DG to carry out repair and restoration works in the 11-century shrine.

Pointing negligence by concerned archaeological authorities of Odisha circle on conservation and preservation of the Lord Shiva shrine, the Endowment Commissioner wrote to the ASI DG urging him to carry out repair and restoration works needed in the temple.

As per reports, the cracks developed on Dadhinauti of Lingaraj Temple was spotted first by members of the Samartha Nijog in 2014. Later, the matter was alerted to the temple administration who then informed the matter to the ASI.

An expert team of the Archaeological Survey of India also inspected the temple and found major cracks on its crown. After which, the officials had fixed the fissures on the crest of the crown by placing iron clamps.

The 11-century temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is one of the major tourist attractions of the state with 6,000 footfall of devotees every day. During festivals, lakhs of devotees throng the temple.