Ashwin picks 4 wickets to give India 326-run lead in 3rd day of Pune Test

Pune: As Ravichandran Ashwin picked four wickets against the Proteas, India bowled out the visitors for 275 to take the massive 326-run first-innings lead on day three of the second Test.

South Africa finally showed some fight on the third day and the fight came from tail-enders of South Africa at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

South Africa began the day at 36 for three but a rearguard action through Keshav Maharaj (72) and Vernon Philander (44) helped them cross the 250-run mark. Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj were involved in a record 9th wicket stand to stall India.

The duo batted out 43.1 overs before Keshav Maharaj fell to R Ashwin towards the end of the day. The 109-run stand between Philander and Maharaj is now the highest 9th wicket partnership in India-South Africa Tests.

Resuming from 36 for 3, South Africa lost Anrich Nortje and Theunis de Bruyn within the first hour of the third morning. Skipper Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock sought to keep India’s rampaging bowling attack at bay but a brilliant R Ashwin delivery accounted for the latter.

Ashwin picked his fourth wicket when he trapped Kagiso Rabada lbw as South Africa were all-out for 275. India finished with a lead of 326 runs. Ashwin (4/69) and Umesh Yadav (3/37) shared seven wickets between them.