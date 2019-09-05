Ashwin all set to join Delhi Capitals for next IPL

New Delhi: Ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to join Delhi Capitals for the next edition of IPL after Kings XI Punjab decided to release their skipper of last two seasons.

Ashwin, who was signed by Kings XI Punjab at the 2018 auction for Rs 7.6 crore, led the franchise in 14 matches in this year’s IPL edition and scalped 15 wickets.

According to reports, KXIP releasing Ashwin was on expected lines after the franchise finished seventh in 2018 and sixth in 2019 under his leadership.

KXIP have not made the IPL play-offs since 2014 when they finished as runners-up. The Punjab-based franchise has not been able to perform as per expectations ever since IPL’s inaugural season in 2008 and are, along with Delhi, the two franchises, who have not been able to lift the trophy till now.

Overall, the off-spinner has taken 125 wickets in 139 IPL matches at an economy rate of 6.79, which is the best among all Indian bowlers with 50-plus wickets.

It is also reported that Kings XI are likely to appoint a new captain, with KL Rahul being the favourite.