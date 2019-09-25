Ashirbad Behera’s bail plea rejected again

Bhubaneswar: In yet another jolt to former honorary secretary of Orissa Cricket Association (OCA) Ashirbad Behera, the District and Session Judge Court here turned down his bail plea for the second time.

On September 19, Behera had applied for bail in the Special CBI court here on health grounds, but the court rejected his petition and sent him to judicial custody till October 1. Following this, Behera was lodged at the Jharpara Central Jail in Bhubaneswar since then.

On Monday night, Behera was admitted to the Capital Hospital after he complained of ill-health. As per sources, the former OCA secretary is suffering from high blood pressure and is unable to walk properly after undergoing a keen surgery conducted earlier.

It may be mentioned here that the CBI has arrested Ashirbad Behera and the owner of a hotel, Kamalakanta Das, on September 19 for their links with the multicrore Artha Tatwa chit fund scam.