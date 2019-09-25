Ashirbad Behera’s bail plea rejected again

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Ashirbad Behera
12

Bhubaneswar: In yet another jolt to former honorary secretary of Orissa Cricket Association (OCA) Ashirbad Behera, the District and Session Judge Court here turned down his bail plea for the second time.

On September 19, Behera had applied for bail in the Special CBI court here on health grounds, but the court rejected his petition and sent him to judicial custody till October 1. Following this, Behera was lodged at the Jharpara Central Jail in Bhubaneswar since then.

Related Posts

Over 2 Quintal Ganja Seized In Cuttack, One Held

Unidentified man’s body found from canal in Cuttack

Brown sugar seized in Khurda, one held

On Monday night, Behera was admitted to the Capital Hospital after he complained of ill-health. As per sources, the former OCA secretary is suffering from high blood pressure and is unable to walk properly after undergoing a keen surgery conducted earlier.

It may be mentioned here that the CBI has arrested Ashirbad Behera and the owner of a hotel, Kamalakanta Das, on September 19 for their links with the multicrore Artha Tatwa chit fund scam.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Over 2 Quintal Ganja Seized In Cuttack, One Held

Unidentified man’s body found from canal in Cuttack

Brown sugar seized in Khurda, one held

1 of 878