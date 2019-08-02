Ashes 2019: Smith’s comeback century leads Aussies to 284

Edgbaston: Steve Smith marked his return to Test cricket with a hundred before Australia were bowled out for 284 on the opening day of the Ashes series against England at Edgbaston on Thursday.

The former captain was playing his first match at this level since completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

The current captain Tim Paine won the toss and decided to bat first but when Australia was struggling at 17/2 Smith walked in to bat. Steve Smith surprised even himself with the quality of his innings, with his 144 guiding Australia to 284.

This has been a good fighting effort from Steve Smith and Peter Siddle. They have forged a 52-run stand for the 9th wicket and have given rise to the hopes of somehow dragging Australia past the 200-run mark, which can be a handy total considering the movement on offer for fast bowlers.

Resuming the second session at 83/3, the visitors could manage 71 runs but lost five wickets. But their last two wickets more than doubled the score before Smith was the last man out for 144 his 24th Test century. He then took on the bowlers, hitting Woakes for two consecutive fours in one over before Broad nabbed his 100th wicket in Ashes by rocking his stumps.

Stuart Broad, who eventually bowled Smith, led England’s attack with 5/86 in an innings in which 37-year-old spearhead James Anderson only managed four overs before leaving the field with a calf injury.

England trail Australia by 274 runs as they finish Day 1 at 10/0.

Brief scores: At stumps on Day One, Australia 284 all out in 80.4 overs (Steven Smith 144, Travis Head 35; Stuart Broad 5/86, Chris Woakes 3/58) vs England 10/0 (Rory Burns 4 not out, Jason Roy 6 not out).