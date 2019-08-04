Ashes 2019, Day 3: Smith’s 46-run helps Aussie to take lead over Eng

Birmingham: Steve Smith’s 46-run helped Australian to take a lead of 34 runs against England on the 3rd day of Ashes test at Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Former captain Smith, who had made a superb 144 in the first innings of his first Test since completing a 12-month ban for his role in last year’s ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, was 46 not out.

England’s tail battled hard to extend their lead to 90 as Australia dismissed them for 374 on Day 3 of the first Ashes Test on Saturday.

Stuard Broad gave England the early breakthrough by dismissing David Warner for eight runs in the third over of the Australian second innings. Warner’s opening partner Cameron Bancroft did not last long after that, falling to Moeen Ali for seven in the 10th.

However, Smith and Usman Khawaja then held up fort and ensured Australia to take lead of 36 runs over England’s total.

Brief scores:

1st innings: Australia 284 all out (Steve Smith 144, Broad 5/86)

1st innings: England 374 all out (Rory Burns 133, Nathan Lyon 3/112)

2nd innings: Australia 124-3 (Smith 46*)