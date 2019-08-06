Ashes 2019: Aussies script First Victory at Edgbaston

Birmingham: In the opening Test of Ashes 2019, Australia thumped 251-run victory over England at Edgbaston on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series.

The hosts arrived on day five looking to recreate history with Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes. Ali held on to stitch together a stand of 39 runs with Woakes doing the bulk of the scoring. It was England’s second-highest stand of the innings after Roy and Root’s 41-run second wicket partnership earlier in the day.

The partnership was broken when Lyon managed to get an edge off Ali which flew straight into the hands of David Warner at gully. Lyon’s sixth wicket came off the very next ball when Stuart Broad edged him to Smith at slip.

Lyon provided the finishing touches, bowling with verve and precision to sink any hope of a stoic salvage job, while Pat Cummins played the supporting role with four for 32.

This is the first time since 2001 that Australia have won a match at Edgbaston in any format of the game.

Brief scores:

1st innings: Australia: 284 all out (Steve Smith 144, Broad 5/86); England: 374 all out (Rory Burns 133, Nathan Lyon 3/112)

2nd innings: Australia: 487/7 declared (Steve Smith 144, Matthew Wade 110, Ben Stokes 3/85); England: 146 all out (Chris Woakes 37, Nathan Lyon 6/49, Pat Cummins 4/32).