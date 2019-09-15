Arvind Kejriwal asks people to check mosquito breeding in Delhi

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Arvind Kejriwal
9

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday visited some parts of the city urging people to check mosquito breeding.

This is part of Delhi government’s ’10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign. Under the campaign launched on September 1, people are expected to devote 10 minutes at 10 AM every Sunday for draining stagnant water that could lead to breeding of mosquitoes. The campaign will end in mid-November.

Visiting Tri Nagar area in West Delhi, Kejriwal claimed that data showed the campaign was “successful” so far.

Kejriwal said dengue mosquito has a range of 200 metres, so if people check their houses and encourage their neighbours to do it, then Delhi can get rid of dengue.

