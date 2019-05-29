Arun Jaitley writes to PM for opting out of new Modi Cabinet

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has written to Prime Minister that he would not take any responsibility in new Modi Cabinet due to ill health.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaitley on Wednesday said he wanted to opt out of the new government. Jaitley in his letter said: ‘not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new Government.’

He further said that he be given a “reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health” and thus should not be given any responsibility in the new Cabinet.

The Finance Minister said he had “orally” informed PM Modi before he had left for Kedarnath after the conclusion of the election campaign that in the future he would like to not be given any responsibility in the next incoming NDA government.

The letter said: “During the last eighteen months, I have had some serious health challenges. My doctors have enabled me to emerge out of most of them.”

Jaitley said in the letter: “After the campaign had concluded and you were leaving for Kedarnath, I had orally informed you that even though I was able to discharge the responsibilities assigned to me during the campaign, I would in future, for some time, like to keep away from any responsibility”.

The 66-year-old Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS last week to undergo tests and treatment for an undisclosed illness. He was discharged on Thursday.

BJP-led NDA registered a landslide victory in the 2019 polls bagging 353 seats out of the total 542 seats in the Parliament.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, at 7 pm on Thursday.