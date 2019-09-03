Arun Jaitley was most prominent architect of India’s socio-economic resurgence: Vice President

New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu attended a prayer meeting held in memory of late Arun Jaitley, the former Union Finance Minister, in New Delhi today and paid his respects.

Naidu took to social media to pay his tributes and said that Jaitley was a close associate and a dear friend. “Jaitley ji will forever be remembered as one of the most prominent architects of India’s socio-economic resurgence,” he said.

The Vice President said that Jaitley was an outstanding Parliamentarian, legal luminary, towering intellectual, an able administrator and a statesman of impeccable integrity. “He distinguished himself by effectively handling important portfolios as Union Minister”, he added.

Referring to Jaitley’s vast repertoire of knowledge and his grasp of both national and international issues, Naidu said that he would be missed by one and all for the hallmark perspectives he used to present on all major issues, enriching public and parliamentary discourse.

Observing that Jaitely epitomized versatility and was a multi-faceted genius, the Vice President said that he possessed remarkable clarity of thought and conviction. “He was a communicator par excellence and would articulate the most of complex issues in a simple manner”, he added.

The Vice President said that Jaitley has left an indelible mark on the canvas of India’s history and expressed hope that his life and legacy would inspire many more to take up the noble pursuit of serving the nation with dedication and selflessness.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a number of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.