Arun Jaitley hospitalised due to breathing problems

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi due to reported breathing problems.

Jaitley was admitted to the Cardio-Neuro ward of the hospital around 10 am on Friday morning after he complained of palpitations and restlessness.

“A team of doctors comprising endocrinologists, cardiologists and nephrologists is monitoring his condition. He is under observation,” sources said.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan reached the hospital and enquired about his health. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also arrived at the hospital.

Arun Jaitley has been unwell for a large part of the last two years. He opted out of the Modi government owing to health reasons.

