Arun Jaitley cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat with full state honours on Sunday. He died on Saturday afternoon.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames at Nigambodh Ghata after rituals.

BJP working president JP Nadda said :”His final journey began from BJP headquarters to the Nigambodh Ghat, where last rites were performed”.

A number of political leaders, cutting across party lines, paid respects to him and attended the funeral.

Jaitley died at 12:07 on Saturday at Delhi’s AIIMS. The BJP leader breathed his last almost two weeks after he was admitted following complaints of palpitation and breathlessness.

He was battling multiple health issues for the last several months. His health worsened after he had a kidney transplant in May last year. Jaitley did not contest the 2019 election due to his ill health.

