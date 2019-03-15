Artistic Gymnastics World Cup: Dipa Karmakar qualifies for vault finals

New Delhi: India’s Dipa Karmakar has made it to the Vault Finals after finishing third in the qualifying round of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup at Baku in Azerbaijan.

The 25-year-old, who had finished fourth in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, performed a higher difficulty Handfront 540 vault yesterday, for the first time in the competition.

Dipa will take part in the balanced beam event today. The Finals will be held tomorrow.

Notably, Dipa had claimed a bronze at the vault event of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, Germany in November last year.