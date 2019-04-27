Article 370 will be scraped if BJP retains power: Amit Shah

Medininagar: BJP president Amit on Saturday said that Article 370 will be withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir once the saffron party is voted to power again.

Terror groups from Pakistan were continuously targeting during the Congress-led UPA government, Shah said and added that jawans were also beheaded by terrorists.

The BJP president said :“We cannot compromise with the security of the nation. Pakistan wants to separate Kashmir from India. We will not allow it”.

If a bullet comes here, a shell lands there, Shah said. Launching a scathing attack on National conference leader Omar Abdullah for his remarks on having a separate prime minster for Kashmir, the BJP president said Kashmir is an inseparable part of India.

The BJP has given the nation Modi as prime minister and the security of the country has been strengthened ever since he is in the saddle, he said.

Shah said:“When the nation rejoiced with sweets following the February 26 Balakot air strike, a pall of gloom descended on the Congress and Pakistan.”