Article 370 revoked: Bollywood celebs react on Twitter

Mumbai: While Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Bollywood celebrities were quick to address the nation regarding the topic on social media platforms.

celebrities such as Dia Mirza and Anupam Kher have taken to social media to react to the decision of the PM Narendra Modi government to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution.

Similarly, Pooja Bedi, Zaira Wasim, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Suri, director Onir, writer Chetan Bhagat and others have taken to Twitter to share their opinions about the developing story.

<>

My thoughts are with #Kashmir. Praying for peace 🙏🏻 #KashmirNeedsAttention — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 5, 2019



</>

<>

Kashmir Solution has begun.🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2019



</>

<>

If we wish 2 C a terror free #Kashmir ,a bustling thriving Kashmir we can buy&invest in, that no longer financially

drains the rest of th country, this is clearly a step in that direction. 54% of j&k revenue came from Central Grant’s according to this report.#KashmirIntegrated pic.twitter.com/PITQKGY5CE — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) August 5, 2019



</>

<>

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 5, 2019



</>

<>

Stay safe one and all in #JammuKashmir — sanjay suri (@sanjaysuri) August 4, 2019



</>

<>



</>

<>

Article 370 never gave Kashmiris freedom. It only created selfish leaders who created a terror filled society and robbed Kashmiri youth of opportunity. It is finally time for it to go. Anyone objects, tell them loudly: One Country, One System. #Article370 #OneCountryOneSystem — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 5, 2019



</>

<>

Anyone using the removal of #Article370 as an excuse to disturb peace and instigate violence is an enemy of the state. Let the country be run peacefully. Do not do anything you will regret. #OneCountryOneSystem — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 5, 2019



</>

<>

On a another note, ‘speed read’ will be the need of the hour – given that 4 hours have been allocated to discuss 4 critical bills💁🏻‍♀️

Good luck MPs! — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 5, 2019



</>

Social media seems to be divided, with hashtags such as ‘Kashmir bleeds’ as well as ‘Kashmir hamara hai’ both trending nationwide.

Amid heightened tension in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah moved Rajya Sabha to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, removing the special status granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has also decided to bifurcate the state into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature.