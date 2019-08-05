Article 370 revoked: Bollywood celebs react on Twitter

Article 370 revoked
Mumbai: While Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Bollywood celebrities were quick to address the nation regarding the topic on social media platforms.

celebrities such as Dia Mirza and Anupam Kher have taken to social media to react to the decision of the PM Narendra Modi government to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution.

Similarly, Pooja Bedi, Zaira Wasim, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Suri, director Onir, writer Chetan Bhagat and others have taken to Twitter to share their opinions about the developing story.

Social media seems to be divided, with hashtags such as ‘Kashmir bleeds’ as well as ‘Kashmir hamara hai’ both trending nationwide.

Amid heightened tension in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah moved Rajya Sabha to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, removing the special status granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has also decided to bifurcate the state into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature.

